JNU PG 2023 admission 2nd out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023 01:53 PM IST

JNU announces 2nd merit list for postgraduate courses. Candidates must complete registration and pay fees by August 28.

The second merit list for admission to postgraduate courses was announced by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on August 26. Candidates can check the 2nd merit list on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates.

Direct link to check 2nd merit list for MTECH/MPH/PGD

Direct link to check 2nd merit list for MA/MSC/MCA

Candidates have to complete the pre-enrollment registration, and slot booking and pay the admission fee by August 28.

JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your application number and date of birth

Download the list and save it for future reference.

Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, it will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

