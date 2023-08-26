JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: Second merit list likely today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Second merit list likely today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Jawaharlal Nehru University is expected to release JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 soon. The second merit list for postgraduate courses when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
The tentative date of release of the 2nd merit list was August 25, 2023, which has not been released yet.
After the release of 2nd merit list candidates will have to complete the pre-enrollment registration, and slot booking and pay the admission fee by August 28. Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, it will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 26, 2023 10:34 AM IST
JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Steps to check
Visit the official site of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Click on NU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
The second merit list will be didplayed on the screen.
Check the merit list and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Aug 26, 2023 10:23 AM IST
JNU PG admission: About admission
A candidate who successfully completes a programme in one particular language/subject may not be entitled for admission to same level of programme (language/subject) again. The candidate may be allowed one more chance to get admission in other langauge/subject.
- Aug 26, 2023 10:18 AM IST
JNU PG merit list news
- Aug 26, 2023 10:14 AM IST
JNU PG merit list: Websites to check
- Aug 26, 2023 10:11 AM IST
JNU PG merit list 2023: Courses offered
JNU offers courses such as MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG diploma, and advanced diploma in mass media.
- Aug 26, 2023 10:08 AM IST
JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: Login credentials to check
Application number
Password
- Aug 26, 2023 10:05 AM IST
JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023
Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates for other courses- September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.
- Aug 26, 2023 10:02 AM IST
JNU PG admission: Physical verification from September 1
Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1.
- Aug 26, 2023 09:59 AM IST
JNU PG merit list news: Pre-enrollment registration date
JNU PG merit list news: Pre-enrollment registration date

After the release of 2nd merit list candidates will have to complete the pre-enrollment registration, and slot booking and pay the admission fee by August 28.
- Aug 26, 2023 09:56 AM IST
JNU PG merit list: How to check
Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the merit list link
Key in your application number and date of birth
Download the list and save it for future reference.
- Aug 26, 2023 09:53 AM IST
JNU PG merit list 2023: Where to check
- Aug 26, 2023 09:50 AM IST
JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: Date and time
