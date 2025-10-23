JNVST 2026: Application window closes today, here’s how to apply at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, is scheduled to close the registrations for JNVST 2026 on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Students, parents and guardians who are yet to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test must register on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2026: Check steps to apply at navodaya.gov.in. (Representative image/HT Photo)

JNVST 2026: Steps to register Candidates can apply for JNVST 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for JNVST 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11.

3. Enter details to register.

4. Fill in the application form and pay the fee.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Once the registration window closes, the correction window will open on October 24 and close on October 26, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the selection test for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted on February 7, 2026 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/and/or any other centre allotted by NVS.

Furthermore, the admit cards will be made available as per date decided by NVS in due course. The hall tickets can be be downloaded free of cost by the candidates/parents before the conduct of Lateral Entry Selection Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NVS.