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    JoSAA 2026: Mock seat allotment 2 list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

    JoSAA 2026 mock seat allotment 2 list has been released. The direct link to check the allotment list is given here. 

    Published on: Jun 10, 2026 2:00 PM IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the mock seat allotment second list for JoSAA Counselling 2026 on June 10, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

    JoSAA 2026: Mock seat allotment 2 list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here (HT file)
    JoSAA 2026: Mock seat allotment 2 list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here (HT file)

    The mock seat allotment list 2 was released on the basis of the choices filled in by candidates as of June 9, 2026, 5 pm.

    The choices lock facility has also been activated. The last date for candidates to register and fill choices for academic program under JoSAA 2026 ends on June 11, 2026.

    Direct link to check mock seat allotment list

    JoSAA 2026: How to check mock seat allotment list

    To check the mock seat allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

    2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2026 second mock seat allocation list link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 released at wbcap.in, admission begins today

    The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload/ response by candidates can be done from June 13, 2026. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 26, 2026.

    Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be conducted for 138 institutes including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2026-27.

    The total intake (i.e. number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and STPwD.

    TNEA Counselling 2026: Random number releasing today at tneaonline.org, here's how to check

    Seat allocation in IITs and IISc is based on JEE (Advanced) 2026 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ System is based on JEE (Main) 2026 rank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

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    Home/Education/Admissions/JoSAA 2026: Mock Seat Allotment 2 List Out At Josaa.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
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