Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka PGCET 2023 final round schedule. Candidates can check the final round schedule on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET 2023 final round schedule out, notice here

As per the official notice, fresh options entry-options entered earlier will not be considered from February 21 to February 23, 2024. The publication of seat allotment results will be done on February 23, 2024. Challan downloading, payment of fees can be done from February 26 to February 28, 2024. Downloading of admission orders and last date of reporting to the colleges is till February 29, 2024.

Candidates who wish to surrender KEA seat selected in first round or in the second round, can cancel the seat through online on or before 11 am on February 22, 2024. Candidates cancelling the seat within 11 am on February 22, 2024 are eligible for refund of fee amount after deducting ₹5000/-.

Candidates who have got PGCET 2023 ranks but not allotted any seat will only be eligible to participate in this final round. Candidates who have been allotted any seat either in first round or in the second round will not be eligible to participate in this round. Candidates who have cancelled their seta in earlier rounds will not be eligible to participate in this round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.