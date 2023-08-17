KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today on kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to announce seat allotment results for the first round of Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2023) today, August 17. These results will be published on kea.kar.nic.in after 6 pm. KCET 2023 seat allotment result live updates.

KCET 2023: UGCET round 1 seat allotment result today on kea.kar.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originally, KCET allotment results were supposed to be published with UGNEET on August 16. While round 1 results for NEET UG counselling came yesterday, results for the first round of Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, BPharm counselling through KCET was postponed.

Once declared, candidates can check their results using CET numbers. Follow the steps given below to download it.

How to check KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results?

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. On the home page, go to the admissions section and open UG CET 2023. Now, find and open the UGCET round 1 allotment result link. Login with your CET number. Check your allotment status. Download the page and save it for future uses.

