KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Seat allotment results today on kea.kar.nic.in

Aug 16, 2023 12:02 PM IST
KCET and NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results will be announced after 6 pm on kea.kar.nic.in. 

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Allotment Results Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) seat allotment results for the first round of counselling today, August 16. Candidates will get KCET and Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment results on kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check these results after 6 pm using their login credentials. 

KEA has already announced mock allotment results for both UG NEET and UG CET. The direct link to check round 1 results will be shared here, when available.

    Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results today

    Seat allotment results of the first round of Karnataka NEET UG counselling will be announced after 6 pm today, August 16. 

    KCET round 1 seat allotment results today

    KEA is going to announce UGCET counselling round 1 seat allotment results today. Candidates can check it after 6 pm on kea.kar.nic.in. 

