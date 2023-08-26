KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result for MBBS/ BDS course releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will release KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result on August 26, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result for MBBS/ BDS course releasing today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The provisional allotment result was released on August 25, 2023. To check the final seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

As per the schedule, the option confirmation window was opened on August 18 and closed on August 22, 2023. The processing of seat allotment was done from August 23 to August 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON