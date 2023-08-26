News / Education / Admissions / KEAM 2023 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 final seat allotment results today at cee.kerala.gov.in
Live

KEAM 2023 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 final seat allotment results today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Aug 26, 2023 01:48 PM IST
OPEN APP

KEAM 2023 allotment Result Live Updates: MBBS, BDS courses final allotment results today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

KEAM 2023 allotment Result Live Updates: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will release KEAM 2023 Allotment Result for Round 2 on August 26, 2023. The final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released and can be checked by candidates on the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. 

keam 2023 2nd seat allotment result live updates: MBBS, BDS final allotment results, direct link at cee.kerala.gov.in
keam 2023 2nd seat allotment result live updates: MBBS, BDS final allotment results, direct link at cee.kerala.gov.in(HT Photo)

The final allotment will be published on August 26, 2023, evening. The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

The allotment of those candidates who do not take admission within the stipulated time will be lost and such candidates will not be considered for further centralised allotment. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    KEAM 2023 2nd seat allotment result: Provisional allotment result out at cee.kerala.gov.in

    CEE KEAM 2023 provisional allotment result was released on August 25, 2023 for MBBS/ BDS course. The link to check is available at cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:43 PM IST

    KEAM Result 2023: When can candidates lose their seats?

    The allotment of those candidates who do not take admission within the stipulated time will be lost and such candidates will not be considered for further centralised allotment.

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    CEE KEAM 2023: When can students report to the allotted institutes?

    The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    KEAM Allotment 2023: Steps to check 

    Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

    Click on KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:28 PM IST

    KEAM Seat Allotment 2023: Time of release of results 

    KEAM Seat Allotment 2023 will be announced in the evening. The result release time has not been shared by the organisation. 

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    KEAM Allotment 2023: In the evening 

    The second phase of final allotment to MBBS/BDS courses to the State quota seats in Government Medical/Dental colleges and the entire seats in the Private Self Financing Medical/Dental Colleges in the state of Kerala for the academic year 2023-24 is published in the website of Commissioner for Entrance Examination. 

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    KEAM 2023 seat allotment: Direct link here 

    Direct link to check provisional allotment list 

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    KEAM 2023 allotment Result: Previous dates 

    The option confirmation window was opened on August 18 and closed on August 22, 2023. The processing of seat allotment was done from August 23 to August 24, 2023.

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    KEAM 2023 2nd seat allotment result: Login credentials 

    Registration number

    Password 

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    KEAM Result 2023: Website to check 

    cee.kerala.gov.in

  • Aug 26, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    CEE KEAM 2023: Provisional allotment out 

    CEE KEAM 2023 provisional allotment result was released on August 25, 2023 for MBBS/ BDS course. The link to check is available at cee.kerala.gov.in. 

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    KEAM Allotment 2023: About seat allotment 

    The allotment of those candidates who do not take admission within the stipulated time will be lost and such candidates will not be considered for further centralised allotment.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    KEAM Seat Allotment 2023: Reporting dates 

    The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    KEAM Allotment 2023: How to check final seat allotment results?

    Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

    Click on KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    KEAM 2023 final allotment result: When will results be published?

    The final allotment will be published on August 26, 2023, evening.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    KEAM Seat Allotment Result: Where to check 

    The final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released and can be checked by candidates on the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • Aug 26, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    KEAM 2023 Allotment Result: Date and Time 

    Date: August 26, 2023 

    Time: Evening 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam

KEAM 2023 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 final allotment results releasing today

admissions
Updated on Aug 26, 2023 01:48 PM IST

KEAM 2023 allotment Result Live Updates: MBBS, BDS courses final allotment results today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

keam 2023 2nd seat allotment result live updates: MBBS, BDS final allotment results, direct link at cee.kerala.gov.in(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) starts registration for PGECET counselling 2023. Apply at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in by August 31.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in
admissions
Published on Aug 26, 2023 12:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: Second merit list released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Second merit list released on the official website. Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

jnu pg merit list 2023 live updates: JNU PG second merit list, direct link, admission news at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
admissions
Updated on Aug 26, 2023 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result for MBBS/ BDS course releasing today

KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result will be released today, August 26, 2023 for MBBS/ BDS course.

KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result for MBBS/ BDS course releasing today
admissions
Published on Aug 26, 2023 08:34 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEP’s mandatory age criterion of 6 for admission into Class 1, a welcome move

India's education system is changing with the implementation of the New Education Policy, including a new age criterion for Grade 1 admission.

Till date, children were admitted to Grade 1 at the age of five or six, depending on their birth dates; different states across the country too had different cut-off dates for enrolment(File)
admissions
Published on Aug 25, 2023 05:35 PM IST
ByPrerna Shivpuri

DU PG Merit List 2023 Live: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list today

DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: 2nd list today at 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

du pg merit list 2023 live updates: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list, direct link at du.ac.in (File photo)
admissions
Updated on Aug 25, 2023 06:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JNU PG 2023 admission 2nd merit list released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU releases 2nd merit list for PG courses. Pre-enrollment registration and fee payment by Aug 28.

JNU PG 2023 admission 2nd merit list expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
admissions
Updated on Aug 26, 2023 01:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DU PG 2023 second merit list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check

DU PG 2023 second merit list will be released today, August 25, 2023. The steps to check results is given below.

DU PG 2023 second merit list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check
admissions
Published on Aug 25, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link

DU releases second cut-off list for NCWEB admission 2023. Check BA, BCom cut-off on du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link(File photo)
admissions
Published on Aug 24, 2023 05:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 registration process ends tomorrow, August 25, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in
admissions
Published on Aug 24, 2023 05:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling to begin today

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 choice filling begins today, August 24, 2023. Steps to do it is given below.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling to begin today
admissions
Published on Aug 24, 2023 02:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at rajpgneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration ends tomorrow, August 25, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at rajpgneet2023.com
admissions
Published on Aug 24, 2023 01:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 choice locking facility ends today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 choice locking facility will end today, August 24, 2023. Candidates can check the steps to do it.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 choice locking facility ends today at mcc.nic.in(ANI)
admissions
Published on Aug 24, 2023 11:37 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check

APSCHE has announced EAMCET allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

AP EAPCET allotment results out, here's how to check
admissions
Published on Aug 23, 2023 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AP EAMCET seat allotment results out, direct link here

AP EAMCET seat allotment results has been released. The direct link is given below.

AP EAMCET seat allotment results out, direct link here
admissions
Published on Aug 23, 2023 05:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out