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Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026: First list, cut offs released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026 has been released. The direct link to check the first merit list of Class 11 is given here. 

Updated on: May 29, 2026 01:18 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026 on May 29, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Class 11 admission round can find the direct link through the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live Updates

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026 released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check

The admission process for CAP Round 1 and Quota will start on 29th May 2026 at 12:00 PM and continue until 3rd June 2026 at 6:00 PM. If the students agree to the allotted junior college, they proceed for admission, attend the allotted college for document verification and pay the prescribed fee etc.

Round 1 cut off list out 

Direct link to check Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026: How to check

To check the first merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

 
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