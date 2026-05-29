Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Class 11 first list releasing today at mahafyjcadmissions.in
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: The CAP round 1 allotment list/merit for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission will be released today at 11 am. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, will release the FYJC Class 11th merit list 2026 on May 29, 2026. The merit list for Class 11 admission will be available at 11 am. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can find the direct link of merit list on the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at mahafyjcadmissions.in....Read More
The admission process on the basis of the first merit list will begin at 11 am today, May 29 and will end at 6 pm on June 3, 2026.
According to official data, 954,000 students have registered for admissions across 9,583 junior colleges in Maharashtra. While more than 2.19 million seats are available, only 39,613 admissions have been confirmed so far.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Steps to download 1st merit list
1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
2. On the home page, click on the FYJC allotment list download link
3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
4. Check the merit list displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Seat allotments will be based on merit, reservation rules and college preferences. The allotment list will be available on student logins, junior college portals and the central admission portal, with SMS alerts also sent to students. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Official website to check
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: mahafyjcadmissions.in
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: How to check merit list?
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Steps to download 1st merit list
1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
2. On the home page, click on the FYJC allotment list download link
3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
4. Check the merit list displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: How many students registered?
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: According to official data, 954,000 students have registered for admissions across 9,583 junior colleges in Maharashtra. While more than 2.19 million seats are available, only 39,613 admissions have been confirmed so far.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Important dates post merit list release
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: The admission process on the basis of the first merit list will begin at 11 am today, May 29 and will end at 6 pm on June 3, 2026.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Where to check first merit list?
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can find the direct link of merit list on the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Date and time
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Date: May 29
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Time: 11 am