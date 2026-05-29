Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live: Class 11 first list releasing today at mahafyjcadmissions.in

The admission process on the basis of the first merit list will begin at 11 am today, May 29 and will end at 6 pm on June 3, 2026.

According to official data, 954,000 students have registered for admissions across 9,583 junior colleges in Maharashtra. While more than 2.19 million seats are available, only 39,613 admissions have been confirmed so far.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Steps to download 1st merit list

1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. On the home page, click on the FYJC allotment list download link

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the merit list displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Seat allotments will be based on merit, reservation rules and college preferences. The allotment list will be available on student logins, junior college portals and the central admission portal, with SMS alerts also sent to students. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.