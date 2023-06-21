Maharashtra FYJC 1st cut-off merit list 2023 out on 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission 1st merit list has been released. Candidates who have applied for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 can go to 11thadmission.org.in and check the merit list and/or cut-off marks. Region-wise direct links and details on how to check it are given below.

Maharashtra FYJC 1st cut-off merit list 2023 out

Maharashtra FYJC 1st cut-off list: Mumbai region

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 1st cut-off list: Pune

Maharashtra FYJC 1st cut-off list: Nagpur

Maharashtra 11th admission 2023 1st cut-off list: Nashik

Maharashtra Class 11th 1st cut-off list: Amravati

Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2023: How to check

Go to 11thadmission.org.in. Now, choose your region. Go to allotment list. Now, select zone, area, college, stream, stream code and round number. Click on get allotment list or get cut-off and check it.

As per the admission schedule, selected candidates are required to confirm their seats between June 21 and June 24. For further details, check the official website of Maharashtra FYJC admissions.

