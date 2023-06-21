Maharashtra FYJC 2023 first merit list out at 11thadmission.org.in, check region wise results here

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra FYJC 2023 first merit list. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 11 online admission process for 2022-23 can check the allotment list through the official site of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in. Maharashtra FYJC 2023 first merit list out, check region wise results here

The students who have received the seats for Class 11 can confirm their admission from June 21 to June 24, 2023. The allotment lists has been released for all regions- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. To check the region wise results, candidates can follow the steps given below. Check Maharashtra FYJC 1st cut-off merit list 2023

Maharashtra FYJC 2023 first merit list: How to check

Visit the official site of FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.

Click on the region available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the allotment list link on the taskbar.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The allotment result list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Maharashtra FYJC.