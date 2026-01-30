MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 choice filling put on hold, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee has decided to hold back MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling process. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "In supersession of earlier notice posted on 29.01.2026 regarding completion of Choice Filling of Round-3 of PG Counselling 2025, it is informed that the Choice Locking for Round-3 has been put on hold till further notice, in view of information received from National Medical Commission (NMC) about pending matter in Hon’ble Supreme Court of India."

Earlier in a notice issued on January 29, the Committee had informed that the choice filling for round 3 will be available till January 30, 2026. The choice locking will get activated from 6 pm of January 29 to 8 am of January 30, 2026, which now has been withdrawn.

According to the revised schedule, the Round 3 choice filling process was scheduled to begin on January 16 and end on January 26, 2026. The choice locking facility was scheduled from 4 pm to 11.55 pm of January 26, 2026.

Recently, the seat matrix was revised for Round 3 choice filling. Some institutes had added or removed seats for Round 3. The seats mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix of Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025 before seat processing and the seats mentioned for addition have been added in the seat matrix. Candidates can now exercise choices for newly added seats.