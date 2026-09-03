The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 on September 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration to begin at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The Round 2 registration process will end on September 8, 2026. The choice-filling process will begin today, September 3, andend on September 9, 2026. The processing of seat allotment will begin on September 9 and will end on September 10, 2026. The seat allotment result will be out on September 11, 2026.

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The reporting/joining of candidates will be done from September 12 to September 18, 2026 and verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done on September 19, 2026.

All those candidates who have passed the NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round.

How to Apply

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1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC releases Round 2 schedule at mcc.nic.in, registration begins next week

Application Fee

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Non-Refundable Registration fee: -Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates.

Refundable security amount: - Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.

Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration

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The Committee has also prepared the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial for candidates to watch before starting the registration process. The tutorial provides step-by-step guidance on the registration procedure, choice filling, document requirements, and other important aspects of the counselling process.

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In case of any doubts, technical issues, or counselling-related queries, candidates may contact the 24×7 toll-free helpline for immediate assistance or send their queries via email to mcc2026@gov.in. Candidates should provide their application details while seeking support to facilitate prompt resolution of their queries. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.