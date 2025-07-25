MHT CET final merit list 2025 released at fe2025.mahacet.org, seat matrix today

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2025 final merit list. Candidates can check the MHT CET final merit list on the official website, fe2025.mahacet.org. MHT CET final merit list 2025 released at fe2025.mahacet.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)

MHT CET final merit list direct link

This merit list is for admission to first-year Engineering and Technology (B. E./ B. Tech.) and five-year integrated Master of Engineering & Technology courses in government, government-aided, university-managed institutes, university-managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes) for the Academic Term 2025-26.

As per the counselling schedule, the CET Cell will display provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) of the first round of the Common Admission Process (CAP round 1) today, July 25.

Candidates need to submit and confirm their options between July 26 and 28.

Provisional seat allotment result for MHT CET CAP round 1 will be announced on July 31.

To check the merit list, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth to log in to the portal and view the merit list.

MHT CET 2025 final merit list: Steps to check

Here are the to check the MHT CET final merit list 2025 on the official website

Open the official website fe2025.mahacet.org.

Click on the link for the MHT CET final merit list 2025

Enter login credentials

Submit and download a copy for further use.

The Maharashtra CET provisional merit list was released earlier this month and candidates were allowed to register their grievances to the provisional merit list from July 19 to July 21 till 5:00 PM.

The CET Cell started the registration process for MHT CET counselling on June 28 and closed it on July 14.

It said that applications registered after July 14, 2025 on the website will be only considered for Non-CAP seats, the CET Cell said.

For any queries, candidates can contact on HelpLineNo -9175108612, 18002098851 between 10 a.m. to 06 p.m.