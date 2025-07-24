MHT CET 2025 final merit list today; where, how to check

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET 2025 final merit list today, July 24. Candidates who are aiming for admissions to First Year Engineering and Technology program (B. E./ B. Tech.) and Five Year integrated in Master of Engineering & Technology in the (Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments and Unaided private professional educational institutes) for the Academic Term 2025-26 will be able to download the final merit list from the counselling portal, fe2025.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2025 final merit list today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to log in to the portal and view the merit list.

MHT CET 2025 final merit list: How to check

Here are steps on how to check the MHT CET final merit list 2025 on the official website

Visit official website fe2025.mahacet.org.

Tap on the link MHT CET merit list 2025

Enter login credentials

Submit and download a copy for further need.

Ahead of this, the CET Cell released the provisional merit list. Candidates were allowed to register their grievances to the provisional merit list from July 19 to July 21 till 5:00 PM.

Online registration for MHT CET counselling started from June 28 to July 14. It was also mentioned that applications registered after July 14, 2025 on the website will be only considered for Non-CAP seats, the CET Cell said.

For any queries, candidates can contact on HelpLineNo -9175108612, 18002098851 between 10 a.m. to 06 p.m.

For all updates, candidates are advised to check the official website.