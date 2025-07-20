MHT CET 2025 provisional merit list released at fe2025.mahacet.org, direct link here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional merit list for the MHT CET counselling. 2025. Candidates who have applied for admission to the first year of Engineering and Technology programmes (B. E./ B. Tech.) and integrated Master of Engineering and Technology programme in the government, government aided, university managed institutes, university managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes for the academic term 2025-26 can check the provisional merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live Updates MHT CET 2025 provisional merit list released at fe2025.mahacet.org, direct link (Representational image)(Unsplash)

MHT CET 2025 provisional merit list: Steps to check

These are the steps on how to check the MHT CET provisional merit list on the official website:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Tap on the link MHT CET merit list 2025 link for your group and category

Check and download the merit list.

As per the schedule, candidates can register their grievances about the provisional merit up to July 21 till 5:00 PM.

The CET Cell will display the final merit list on the official website on July 24, 2025.

For any queries/enquiries, candidates can contact helpline numbers 9175108612 and 18002098851, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They should also regularly check the MHT CET counselling website for updates.