The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will release the final merit list for the MHT CET counseling, 2025 tomorrow, on July 24, 2025. When released, Candidates who have applied for admission to the first year of Engineering and Technology programmes (B. E./ B. Tech.) and integrated Master of Engineering and Technology programme in the educational institutes for the academic year 2025-26 can check the final merit list at https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ MHT CET 2025 final merit list releasing tomorrow, here's how to check(Unsplash)

MHT CET 2025:- Steps on how to check list on the official website:

Visit the official website of MHT CET at https://fe2025.mahacet.org/

Click on the link MHT CET merit list 2025 link and select preferred group and category

Check and download the merit list for further need.

Provisional merit list was released on the portal on July 20 (earlier was schedule to release on July 18). Candidates could register their grievances about the provisional merit list from July 20 to July 22 till 5:00 PM.

Online registration of application started from June 28 to July 14. It was also mentioned that applications those are registered after July 14, 2025 on the website shall be only considered for Non-CAP Seats.

Candidates are advised to check official MHT CET website for latest updates and information.