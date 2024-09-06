NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: MCC NEET Round 1 counselling schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will likely release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The MCC NEET Round 1 counselling schedule will be available on the MCC official website at MCC.nic.in after it is out. The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet by MCC. ...Read More
Once released, the dates of Round 1 counselling registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information will be shared.
A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds. Follow the blog for latest updates on schedule, date and time of release and other details.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Reservation policy in AIQ
S.C.- 15%
S.T.- 7.5%
O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%
PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Login details needed to apply
Roll number
Password
Security Pin
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Website to check
mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: How to apply
Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
Click on the link and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
