NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live Updates: MCC NEET PG schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The NEET PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in when released. The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will have all counselling round dates, which include registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates and all other information.

The Committee had already started the Round 1 registration process on September 20, 2024. The website also activated the link, but the schedule was not released.

A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

Candidates who have qualified NEET PG are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

There will be four rounds of Counseling i.e., Round 1 & Round 2, third Round & Stray Vacancy Round and all the rounds will be conducted by MCC.