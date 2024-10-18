NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live Updates: MCC NEET PG schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The NEET PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in when released. The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will have all counselling round dates, which include registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates and all other information....Read More
The Committee had already started the Round 1 registration process on September 20, 2024. The website also activated the link, but the schedule was not released.
A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
Candidates who have qualified NEET PG are eligible to apply for the counselling round.
There will be four rounds of Counseling i.e., Round 1 & Round 2, third Round & Stray Vacancy Round and all the rounds will be conducted by MCC. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Admission process for seat allotted candidates
If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College.
No announcement on date and time of schedule yet
The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet by MCC.
How to apply for Round 1
Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
Click on the link and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
About AIQ seats
All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.
Documents needed at the time of admission
i. Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).
ii. Admit Card issued by NBE.
iii. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
iv. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
v. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
What if two applications are submitted?
Eligibility to apply
4 rounds of counselling to be held
Submit application form only once
Round 1 registration link available on website
What details to be available on schedule?
Where to check schedule?
