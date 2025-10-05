NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to check MCC NEET postgraduate schedule when released

NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is yet to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. Eligible candidates will be able to check the MCC NEET PG schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in, when released. The NEET PG counselling schedule will include information like registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment result, reporting at allotted colleges and verification of data dates. ...Read More

The counselling will be done in four rounds- rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

It may be mentioned here that candidates can submit the application/registration form only once. Those who submit more than one application/registration form, will be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW would be taken.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the NEET PG counselling:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available on the home page. Enter details to register yourself. Fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

