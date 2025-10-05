NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to check MCC NEET postgraduate schedule when released
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: MCC has not released the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule so far. Check where to download schedule when released and steps to apply for round 1 when registration begins. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is yet to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. Eligible candidates will be able to check the MCC NEET PG schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in, when released. The NEET PG counselling schedule will include information like registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment result, reporting at allotted colleges and verification of data dates. ...Read More
The counselling will be done in four rounds- rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
It may be mentioned here that candidates can submit the application/registration form only once. Those who submit more than one application/registration form, will be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW would be taken.
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the NEET PG counselling:
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available on the home page.
- Enter details to register yourself.
- Fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on MCC NEET PG counselling schedule, important dates and more.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: What happens if application is submitted more than once?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Candidates who submit more than one application/registration form, will be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW would be taken.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Applications can be submitted only once
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Candidates can submit the application/registration form only once.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Number of counselling rounds
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The counselling will be done in four rounds- rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: What details will the counselling schedule include?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The NEET PG counselling schedule will consist of details like registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment result, reporting at allotted colleges and verification of data dates.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to check
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The NEET PG counselling schedule will be released on the official website at mcc.nic.in.