News / Education / Admissions / NEET SS round 2 allotment result 2023 today on mcc.nic.in

NEET SS round 2 allotment result 2023 today on mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 13, 2023 10:43 AM IST

As per the counselling schedule, candidates have to report at allotted institutions for admission between December 14 and 20, 2023.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to announce seat allotment results of the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2023 today, December 13. Results will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS round 2 allotment result 2023 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
These are the steps to check NEET SS round 2 seat allotment result 2023:

How to check NEET SS allotment result

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in.
  2. Open the Super Speciality tab.
  3. Now, open the seat allotment result link for round 2.
  4. If required, enter your credentials and login.
  5. Check and download your result.

Registrations for the second round of NEET SS counselling took place from December 5 to 10. Choice filling was done from December 6 to 10.

MCC conducts NEET SS counselling for admission to all Super specialty courses (D.M./M.Ch.) in medical educational institutions of the Central Government, state governments, deemed universities, universities established by an Act of Parliament, universities established by an act of State/Union Territory legislature, institutions established by municipal bodies, trust, society, company and minority institutions.

