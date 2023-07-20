NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in, check list of documents required

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration to begin today, list of documents required (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

MCC is conducting the counselling session for 15 percent AIQ seats. As per the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the list of documents required in the process.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: List of documents

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10th Certificate VI. Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates for (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing will have to pay ₹1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

