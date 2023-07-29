Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result on July 29, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to check Round 1 results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes).

