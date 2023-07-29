Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG Round 1 Result Live: MCC NEET UG seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Round 1 Result Live: MCC NEET UG seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

Jul 29, 2023 10:02 AM IST
NEET UG Round 1 Result Live Updates: MCC NEET UG seat allotment result releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

NEET UG Round 1 Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee will share NEET UG Round 1 Result on July 29, 2023. The MCC NEET UG seat allotment result for Round 1 will be available on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the results on the website. 

NEET UG Round 1 Result Live Updates: MCC NEET UG counselling Round 1 seat allotment result, direct link at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Round 1 Result Live Updates: MCC NEET UG counselling Round 1 seat allotment result, direct link at mcc.nic.in

The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Follow the blog for latest updates on NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 29, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    NEET UG round 1 result: Seat allotment result anytime today 

    NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will be released anytime today, July 29, 2023. The result will be displayed on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:52 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment: How to download allotment letter?

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result Round 1 Seat Allotment: List of websites 

    mcc.nic.in

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: Documents required for joining college 

    I.Allotment Letter issued by MCC

    II. Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

    III. Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

    IV. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the

    same)

    V. Class 10th Certificate

    VI. Class 10+2 Certificate

    VII. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

    VIII. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application

    form.

    IX. Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

    X. For NRI candidates following documents are mandatory:

    a) Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate

    b) Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the

    expenses for the whole duration of study)

    c) Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsorer)

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result For Round 1 Seat Allotment: Timeline 

    Round 1 seat allotment: July 29, 2023 

    Reporting to college: July 31 to August 4, 2023

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Releasing soon 

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Result will be releasing today, July 29, 2023. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result Round 1 Seat Allotment: Time alloted to join colleges 

    Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within stipulated time which is mentioned in counseling schedule. 

    However, candidates are advised to join as early as possible and not to wait for last day of joining, due to different schedule of holiday (including local holidays) / working hours in various Medical / Dental Colleges.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: About Quotas 

    15% All India Quota seats of all states including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, this year onwards. (UT of J&K will also contribute their 50% broad specialty Medical/ Dental seats for the All India Quota counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS).

    100%MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU,

    100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India,

    100% JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

    100% AMU

    85% of State Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental),

    100% -Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5% internal Quota of Jamia students

    15% IP quota seats of ESIC. 

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result For Round 1 Seat Allotment: Login credentials required 

    NEET UG Roll Number

    Password

    Security Pin

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:21 AM IST

    NEET UG seat allotment round 1 result: FAQ

    Question: Is it necessary to join allotted Medical/Dental College of Round 1 to get chance to participate in Round 2?

    Ans: No, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of Round 1 since there is free exit. However if they want to retain the Round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of Round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for Round 2 at the time of admission.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    NEET UG result for round 1: What after Round 1 seat allotment result releases

    Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college from July 31 to August 4, 2023. Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    NEET UG round 1 result: When will results be out?

    The release time of seat allotment result for Round 1 has not been shared by MCC yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to check the result.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Important dates 

    The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result Round 1 Seat Allotment: How to check 

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: Where to check 

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result for seat allotment will be released today, July 29, 2023. The seat allotment result for Round 1 can be checked at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Jul 29, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result For Round 1 Seat Allotment: Date and Time 

    Date: July 29, 2023

    Time: Unknown 

neet education news

