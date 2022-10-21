NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result today, here’s how to check

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result on October 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. To check the seat allotment result, candidates should follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Registrations for the second round will begin on November 2 and seat allotment result will be declared on November 11. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of MCC.

