NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result releasing today

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 10:18 AM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 seat allotment result will be releasing today, October 21, 2022. Check latest updates below. 

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 21, 2022. The first seat allotment result when released will be available to all registered candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 

Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.

There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Check latest updates below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Result: Releasing soon 

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Result will be releasing today, October 21, 2022. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:11 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling MCC: How much time will be given to join allotted colleges 

    Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within stipulated time which is mentioned in counseling schedule. However, candidates are advised to join as early as possible and not to wait for last day of joining, due to different schedule of holiday (including local holidays) / working hours in various Medical / Dental Colleges.

  • Oct 21, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

    15% All India Quota seats of all states including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, this year onwards. (UT of J&K will also contribute their 50% broad specialty Medical/ Dental seats for the All India Quota counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS).

    100%MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU,

    100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India,

    100% JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

    100% AMU

    85% of State Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental),

    100% -Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5% internal Quota of Jamia students

    15% IP quota seats of ESIC.

  • Oct 21, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Round 1 Result: Credentials required to check 

    NEET UG Roll Number 

    Password

    Security Pin 

  • Oct 21, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    MCC Counselling 2022: FAQ 

    Question: Is it necessary to join allotted Medical/Dental College of Round 1 to get chance to participate in Round 2?

    Ans: No, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of Round 1 since there is free exit. However if they want to retain the Round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of Round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for Round 2 at the time of admission.

  • Oct 21, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    MCC NEET UG 2022: What after Round 1 seat allotment result releases 

    Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.

  • Oct 21, 2022 09:33 AM IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling: How to check 

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 21, 2022 09:29 AM IST

    MCC UG Counselling 2022: When will seat allotment result release 

    The release time of seat allotment result for Round 1 has not been shared by MCC yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to check the result. 

  • Oct 21, 2022 09:23 AM IST

    NEET 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today 

    NEET 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will be releasing today, October 21, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 

