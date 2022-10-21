NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result releasing today

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 21, 2022. The first seat allotment result when released will be available to all registered candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.

There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Check latest updates below.

