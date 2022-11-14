NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result expected today on mcc.nic.in

NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to announce NEET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, November 14, as per the revised schedule for counselling. When announced, candidates can go to mcc.nic.in to check seat allotment results. NEET round 2 seat allotment result live updates.

Previously, NEET round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be announced on November 11 but on the same day, MCC released a notification saying it has been postponed. As per the revised schedule for the second round of MCC counselling, NEET seat allotment result will be published either on November 14 or on November 15.

After announcement of result, candidates can start reporting for admissions on the same day.

NEET round 2 counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.

MCC NEET UG counselling is held for 85% all India quota MBBS and BDS seats, seats of central and deemed universities, among others.