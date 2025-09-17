NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 2 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Those candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to September 25, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done on September 26 and 27, 2025....Read More
The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes).
Who are eligible for allotment?
Candidates eligible for seat allotment in 2nd round would be from one of the
following groups:
Group–I: Registered candidates who did not get any seat allotment in the 1st round.
Group-II: Registered candidates who have secured seat & whose 1st round of allotted seat got cancelled during the document verification on reporting for admission will be considered for allotment of seat in the next round of seat allotment, with changed Category, subject to availability of seat in respective category.
Group–III: Candidates who have reported at allotted institute during 1st round of allotment and submitted willingness for second round up-gradation as Yes.
Group- IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but Not Joined.
Group V: Candidates who have resigned in online mode during the time frame from the allotted seat of first round at college.
FAQ
Question: If a candidate does not report at the allotted college during Round 2 whether he has to register again for Round 3?
Answer: Yes, Candidate security amount will be forfeited and he can participate in Round 3 only with Fresh Payment.
About joining of colleges
Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within stipulated time which is mentioned in counseling schedule. However, candidates are advised to join as early as possible and not to wait for last day of joining, due to different schedule of holiday (including local holidays) / working hours in various Medical / Dental Colleges. In some of the colleges/ universities, 2-3 days' time is required to complete admission formalities.
Official website to check
How to check Round 2 seat allotment result?
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
What is MCCs role in counselling?
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Verification of data dates
When can students report to allotted colleges?
