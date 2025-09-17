NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

Sep 17, 2025 10:27 AM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: : Candidates eligible for seat allotment in 2nd round would be from one of the

following groups:

Group–I: Registered candidates who did not get any seat allotment in the 1st round.

Group-II: Registered candidates who have secured seat & whose 1st round of allotted seat got cancelled during the document verification on reporting for admission will be considered for allotment of seat in the next round of seat allotment, with changed Category, subject to availability of seat in respective category.

Group–III: Candidates who have reported at allotted institute during 1st round of allotment and submitted willingness for second round up-gradation as Yes.

Group- IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but Not Joined.

Group V: Candidates who have resigned in online mode during the time frame from the allotted seat of first round at college.