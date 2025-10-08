NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: MCC NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result to be out today, October 8. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on October 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025....Read More
A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.
To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment result, direct link and more.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Result to be out today
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Time not disclosed
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: The time of release of the seat allotment result for Round 3 has not been disclosed.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Official website to check
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: How to check seat allotment result?
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: 139 seats have been added
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: When will data be verified?
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Check reporting dates
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Where to check seat allotment result?
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 3 seat allotment date and time
NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment date: October 8
NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment time: Unknown