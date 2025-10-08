Edit Profile
    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 8, 2025 9:45:18 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: MCC NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result to be out today, October 8. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on October 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025....Read More

    A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:45 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Result to be out today

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on October 8, 2025.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:34 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Time not disclosed

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: The time of release of the seat allotment result for Round 3 has not been disclosed.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:31 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Official website to check

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: mcc.nic.in

    Oct 8, 2025 9:28 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: How to check seat allotment result?

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

    5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:25 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: 139 seats have been added

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:19 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: When will data be verified?

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: The verification of data will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:15 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Check reporting dates

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from October 9 to October 17, 2025.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:11 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Where to check seat allotment result?

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Oct 8, 2025 9:07 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 3 seat allotment date and time

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment date: October 8

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment time: Unknown

