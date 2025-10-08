NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on October 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025....Read More

A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

