Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 choice filling. The choice filling link is activated till today, October 18, 2025. Candidates can fill choices through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 choice filling extended, choice locking today at mcc.nic.in (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The choice locking facility is available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on October 18, 2025. To fill the choices candidates can follow the steps given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices and lock it 1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the choices.

5. Lock the choices when the choice locking is activated.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the seats have been added for Round 3. Candidates can exercise choice filling for the newly added seats. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.