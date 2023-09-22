Applications for New Zealand Excellence Awards 2023-24 are now open

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao has invited applications for the 2023– 24 New Zealand Excellence Awards.

The scholarship package offers a range of award options from NZD 10,000 to NZD 20,000 per student.

According to the media release by Education New Zealand, the 2023-24 New Zealand Excellence Awards feature a comprehensive package worth NZD 320,000.

These awards are a joint initiative of Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao and New Zealand's eight universities which are among the best in the world. As per the QS World Rankings 2024, all rank within the top 3 percent of universities worldwide.

No of scholarships: 29

Eligibility Criteria:

-Indian citizen

-Unconditional offer of place for an eligible programme

-Must meet Immigration New Zealand's requirements for a student visa

Designed exclusively for Indian students, the scholarship scheme offers students an opportunity to to pursue undergraduate and/or postgraduate qualifications at one of the New Zealand universities and experience the country’s inclusive, multicultural society.

Ben Burrowes, Regional Director Asia, Education New Zealand, says, " Since the launch of New Zealand Excellence Awards in 2016, the awards have supported over 200 Indian students to pursue their global citizenship journey through a world-class education at one of our eight universities. The contribution these awardees make towards enriching the education ecosystem at our campuses is invaluable. This year, we announced the largest ever investment in these awards to support the dreams of more such aspirants.”

The application deadline for these scholarships is October 15, 2023. For more details visit the official page.

