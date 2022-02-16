Home / Education / Admissions / NIOS extends TMA submission date till March 10, notice here
NIOS extends TMA submission date till March 10, notice here

NIOS has extended the TMA submission date till March 10, 2022. Candidates can check the notice given below. 
Published on Feb 16, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has extended the last date for submission of TMA. The last date for Tutor Marked Assignments is till March 10, 2022. Candidates can submit their TMAs through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. 

The official notice reads, “Due to extension of admission in Stream 1 (Block 1) upto 30.11.2021 vide Notification: 64/2021 dated 15th November 2021, the last date for submission of Tutor Marked Assignment (TMAs) by the learners through online (learner dashboard) or offline to the AI (study centre) is further extended upto 10th March 2022 (Thursday) without late fee.”

Earlier the last date to submit TMAs was till February 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

How to submit TMAs

  • Visit the official site of Students portal of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.
  • Login to the account.
  • Prepare handwritten TMAs for each subject in PDF file.
  • From the student dashboard, click on download/ upload TMA.
  • Select the subject which you want to upload TMA and Select the medium/ language in which you have prepared TMA to upload.
  • Select the correct PDF and click on submit button to upload the TMA.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS. 

