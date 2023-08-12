Home / Education / Admissions / Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023: Application process ends on August 14, notice at osmania.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 10:51 AM IST

Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023 application process ends on August 14. Candidates to check the notice at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University will end the application process for Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023 on August 14, 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Ph.D Admission 2023: Application process ends on August 14, notice at osmania.ac.in(Mint)
As per the official notice, eligible candidates can obtain the application form for admission into Ph.D programs from the University Press O.U and submit the duly filled in application form along with the following enclosures in the Office of the Dean, Faculty of Education, University College of Education, Osmania University, Hyderabad- 500007, T.S.

The documents results are- demand draft, two copies of eligibility certificate, two seats of copies of U.G and Memorandum of marks and other certificates from SSC to post graduation, three copies of Synopsis/ Research proposal, latest caste certificate, two copies of aadhar card and two recent passport size photographs.

The fee structure for Ph.D programme is 25000/- per annum for Engineering / Technology / Science / Pharmacy and informatics and 20,000/- per annum for Arts / Commerce / Education / Management / Law / Oriental Languages and Social Sciences. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Osmania University.

