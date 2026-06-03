Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur will begin the RUHS PG Admission 2026 registration on June 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the post graduate courses can find the registration link on the official website of RUHS at ruhsraj.org.

RUHS PGET 2026: Registration begins today at ruhsraj.org, notice here(Representational image/Unsplash)

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The last date to apply for the admission round is June 18, 2026. The correction window will open on June 19 and will close on June 21, 2026. The last date for submitting printout of the online application form, duly completed (with all relevant documents) (only through Proper Channel) at RUHS Jaipur by inservice candidates only on June 29, 2026.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026: First list, cut offs released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check

The entrance examination will be held on July second week. There will be no entrance examination for M.Pharm. Admission to be done through merit prepared on the basis of marks obtained at graduation level as per mentioned in point 21.4 of Information brochure RUHS PGET-2026.

RUHS PGET 2026: How to apply

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{{^usCountry}} To apply online, candidates who are eligible to apply can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply online, candidates who are eligible to apply can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of RUHS at ruhsraj.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of RUHS at ruhsraj.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on RUHS PGET 2026 registration link availabld on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on RUHS PGET 2026 registration link availabld on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Scheduled Tribe Area (STA) candidates of Rajasthan domicile state only is ₹1000/-. All other category candidates (Unreserved /Other Backward Class /More Backward Classes / Economical Weaker Sections, etc.) is ₹2000/-. The application fee is non refundable, non transferable or non adjustable for any future RUHS CUET. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RUHS.

Official Notice Here

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