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RUHS PGET 2026: Registration begins today at ruhsraj.org, notice here

RUHS PGET 2026 registration process will begin today, June 3, 2026. The important dates, how to apply and other details are mentioned below. 

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 04:09 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur will begin the RUHS PG Admission 2026 registration on June 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the post graduate courses can find the registration link on the official website of RUHS at ruhsraj.org.

RUHS PGET 2026: Registration begins today at ruhsraj.org, notice here(Representational image/Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the admission round is June 18, 2026. The correction window will open on June 19 and will close on June 21, 2026. The last date for submitting printout of the online application form, duly completed (with all relevant documents) (only through Proper Channel) at RUHS Jaipur by inservice candidates only on June 29, 2026.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026: First list, cut offs released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check

The entrance examination will be held on July second week. There will be no entrance examination for M.Pharm. Admission to be done through merit prepared on the basis of marks obtained at graduation level as per mentioned in point 21.4 of Information brochure RUHS PGET-2026.

RUHS PGET 2026: How to apply

The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Scheduled Tribe Area (STA) candidates of Rajasthan domicile state only is 1000/-. All other category candidates (Unreserved /Other Backward Class /More Backward Classes / Economical Weaker Sections, etc.) is 2000/-. The application fee is non refundable, non transferable or non adjustable for any future RUHS CUET. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RUHS.

Official Notice Here

 
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