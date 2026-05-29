Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026: First list, cut offs released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026 on May 29, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Class 11 admission round can find the direct link through the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2026 Live Updates Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026 released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check

The admission process for CAP Round 1 and Quota will start on 29th May 2026 at 12:00 PM and continue until 3rd June 2026 at 6:00 PM. If the students agree to the allotted junior college, they proceed for admission, attend the allotted college for document verification and pay the prescribed fee etc.

Round 1 cut off list out

Direct link to check Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2026: How to check To check the first merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. On the home page, click on the FYJC allotment list download link

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the merit list displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The total intake capacity stands at 20,30,333 seats, of which 16,10,293 seats are available under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), while 4,59,653 seats are reserved under various quota categories.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will also share the cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Maharashtra FYJC.