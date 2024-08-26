SLAT 2025 registration begins at slat-test.org, here’s how to register, eligibility, important dates and more

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has begun the application process for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025. Law aspirants who are seeking an admission in the institute can submit their applications on slat-test.org. SLAT 2025 registrations have started at slat-test.org. Details on how to register, eligibility, important dates and more are given here.

Candidates must note that the last date to register for SLAT 2025 is November 22, 2024.

As per the official schedule, the SLAT 2025 admit cards will be released on December 3, 2024.

The SLAT 2025 computer-based test will be held on December 13 and December 15, 2024. The timings of the examination will be informed to the candidates on the admit card, the institute said.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024 released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to check here

The SLAT 2025 will be announced on December 26, 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates, while registering for SLAT 2025, must ensure they meet the eligibility conditions as prescribed by SIU. These are as follows:

NAME OF INSTITUTE NAME OF THE PROGRAMME ELIGIBILITY Symbiosis Law School – Pune (SLS, Pune) B.B.A. LL.B (Hons.) B.A. LL.B (Hons.) Applicant must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes) Symbiosis Law School – Noida (SLS, Noida) B.B.A. LL.B B.A. LL.B Symbiosis Law School – Hyderabad (SLS, Hyderabad) B.B.A. LL.B B.A. LL.B Symbiosis Law School – Nagpur (SLS, Nagpur) B.B.A. LL.B B.A. LL.B

Also read: Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results out, check seat-wise data, next step and more

Exam structure:

The SLAT 2025 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The total duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

PATTERN No. OF QUESTIONS MARKS Logical Reasoning 12 12 Legal Reasoning 12 12 Analytical Reasoning 12 12 Reading Comprehension 12 12 General Knowledge 12 12 TOTAL 60 60

SIU stated that depending on any unavoidable circumstances, the schedules as well as the nature/structure of the test may change, and all tests can be conducted entirely online or entirely offline or in a combination of both modes at the discretion of the institute.

Also read: ICSI CS June Result 2024: Registration for certified copies, verification of marks begins at icsi.edu, link here

SLAT 2025: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website at slat-test.org On the home page, click on the ‘Register’ tab. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the 'Continue'. Fill up the details as asked and click on 'Save & Continue'. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email id entered. Enter the OTP on the space provided. After successful registration, candidates will receive an e-mail and SMS containing your SLAT ID and password. The SLAT ID must be used for all communications regarding the SLAT 2025 entrance test / admission procedure. Candidates SLAT must pay a non-transferable and non-refundable entrance test registration fee of ₹ 2,250 per test. If candidates face any queries, they should log in to your SLAT ID and click on "Raise A Query" and generate a ticket. Download the payment confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It is essential that candidates must maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the admission process. Additionally, candidates are required to fill in the correct information in the online registration form which corresponds to her/his credentials.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.