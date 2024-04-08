Study Abroad: Take a look at University of Glasgow’s new India Merit award for 2024

Established in 1451, the University of Glasgow (UofG) is a World Top 100 University boasting a 35,000 strong student population with 140 nationalities represented on campus. There are over 800 Indian students studying at the University, and has one of the most active Indian student societies in the country. UofG has been spearheading research, learning and teaching; with eight noble prize-winners and famous alumni including Adam Smith, the founding father of Economics, and John Logie Baird, the inventor of the Television. The University offers over 600 masters programmes, and over 70 bachelors including flexible degrees, and clinical and professional programmes. All you need to know about University of Glasgow’s new India Merit award 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The University has four Colleges: College of Arts and Humanities, College of Social Sciences, College of Medicine, Veterinary and Life Sciences, and College of Science and Engineering. These colleges are home to 23 wide-ranging academic schools.

In an exclusive interview, Shonagh Maak, Head of International Stakeholder Engagement at the University of Glasgow, talks of everything that a student should know before applying for an under-graduate or post-graduate program in the University of Glasgow and its brand new India Merit Award.

Historically, what has been the most sought-after program in the University?

UofG has a strong offering across its entire portfolio. Indian students study in all of our Colleges but our programmes in Business, Computing Science, and Engineering prove to be incredibly popular within the region.

How early should one start applying? What are the basic language tests mandatory for students to enrol?

Students can apply for their course from September in the year before entry. We always recommend applying as early as possible to make sure that you have enough time to get all of your documents together. Deadlines differ and can be found on our programme pages. Postgraduate applications can be made directly through the University’s website, and Bachelors applications should be made through UCAS. We accept a wide range of English language tests including CBSE, ISC, IELTS and TOEFL and the requirements can be found on the program pages, too.

Is the University looking beyond academic excellence in student applications?

The University of Glasgow is committed to attracting the best students from around the world and as such, academic excellence is at the centre of our holistic admissions process. However, if applicants have carried out extra-curricular activities, volunteered or taken on external courses that relate to the subject they are applying to, these should be referenced in the SoP. If an SoP is requested as part of the application, it is important that it is as well written as possible.

What’s the average tuition fee?

Our fees differ depending on the program of study, and our programme pages outline the exact cost for each programme. Most programs are between £28,000 and £32,000 but always check the program listing for up-to-date information.

Students are also advised to take a look at our scholarship offering. Academically highly qualified applicants from India will now automatically benefit from the brand new India Merit Award worth £5000 as a tuition-fee discount. Other scholarship opportunities include the £10,000 International Leadership Awards and GREAT awards in Science and Technology.

What about living costs?

Glasgow is an incredibly affordable city within the UK context. In order to budget for your time in Glasgow, it's best to plan for costs including accommodation, food, books, clothes, entertainment, travel and bills like electricity and gas. It's also a good idea to include money in your calculations for unexpected expenses.

We estimate that it will cost you £11,300 - £16,000 per year to live and study at Glasgow, but it could be more or less, depending on factors such as your choice of accommodation and your lifestyle

What about facilities for students with disabilities?

We aim to make sure students feel supported from application through to graduation. Our disability service exists to make sure that students who may face barriers in their education get the resources they need to succeed. Not only is our dedicated Disability Team there to help with arranging initial support, but they can help with access on campus, assistive technology, examination arrangements and financial assistance. In addition, our Counselling and Psychological Services team exist to help with any mental health queries or concerns you have during your time at UofG.

The right of students to work?

Students who study in the UK can work up 20 hours per week as per their visa regulations. The University recommend students limit these hours so as not to impact academic success in their degree programme. Glasgow is a large city with five university campuses, which means there are always many student jobs available. Our Careers Service can help you find work too through their Job shop and Internship Hub.

Are there mentors who can help students during the application process?

The University of Glasgow has a dedicated team based in India who can help with any questions or concerns you may have during the application process. The International Team regularly host webinars and in-person events across the country, allowing you the opportunity to get your questions answered and be prepared for your move to Scotland. Take a look at our Country Pages for contact details of our team and representatives.