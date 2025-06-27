TNEA rank list 2025 released at tneaonline.org, direct link to download

TNEA Rank List 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2025. Candidates who have applied for Engineering admission can check their selection status on tneaonline.org. TNEA rank list 2025 has been released(Official website, screenshot)

How to check the TNEA rank list 2025

Go to the official website, tneaonline.org. Open the rank list for your category. A PDF will open. Check your TNEA rank and aggregate marks using the application number.

Candidates can also check the rank list by logging in to the website.

Along with the TNEA rank list, the directorate has also released the list of ineligible candidates.

TNEA rank list 2025: What's next

DTE Tamil Nadu will address candidates' grievances regarding the rank list between June 28 and July 2.

The online counselling for government special reservation categories (7.5 per cent), which includes differently-abled, ex-servicemen and sports quotas, will be done from July 7 to 8.

TNEA online counselling for general special reservation categories (differently-abled, ex-servicemen, sports quotas) will be from July 9 to 11.

TNEA general counselling (online) for academic, government school and vocational categories will be from July 14 to August 19.

The online supplementary counselling will be held from August 21 to 23 and counselling for SCA, SC categories will be from August 25 to 28.

TNEA counselling is an online process for admission to -

Government engineering college seats

Seats in aided and self-supporting courses in government-aided engineering colleges

Seats surrendered by central government institutions

Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi

Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai

Indian Institute of Handloom Technology(IIHT), Salem

BTech, BTech degree seats in university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University

BE, Mechanical, Civil Engineering (Tamil Medium) seats in the departments and constituent colleges of Anna University.

BE, BTech seats in Annamalai University

Seats surrendered by self-financing Engineering colleges

Candidates can visit the official website for further updates.