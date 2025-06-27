CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results, final answer keys when released

CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: NTA will announce the result and the final answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 result on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the agency will also release the final answer key of the test. Once declared, candidates can check the CUET UG results using their application numbers and dates of birth.

UG CUET result 2025: Date and time not confirmed

NTA has not confirmed the date and time for the CUET UG result yet. In the exam's information bulletin, it said that it will be announced later on the website.

How to check CUET UG results 2025

After the result announcement, candidates can check their scores by following these steps-

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in. Open the CUET UG 2025 scorecard download link. Enter your login details. Submit and view the result.

What after the CUET UG result announcement?

After the CUET UG result announcement, candidates need to apply for admission to the participating universities. Unlike JEE or NEET, there is no centralised counselling for CUET UG. Therefore, candidates need to apply separately to each university. They should read the counselling instructions of universities carefully before applying.

About CUET UG 2025

CUET is the national-level entrance test for undergraduate admission to central and other participating universities.

This year, the test was conducted from May 13 to June 3, and a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

The re-test was conducted after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

Along with the CUET UG result, NTA is also expected to announce the names of subject-wise toppers, their marks and some other details.

Earlier this month, NTA released the CUET UG provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates on the payment of ₹200 per question.

NTA said subject experts will verify the objections and if found correct, the answer key will be revised.

Based on the revised CUET UG final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.