Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase on August 9, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final round of counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in. Latest Update: TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result released at tseamcet.nic.in, direct link here

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today at tseamcetd.nic.in

As per the official revised schedule, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from August 9 to August 11, 2023. The last date of cancellations through online by the candidates will be done on August 11, 2023. The reporting to the done at the allotted colleges can be done from August 10 to August 12, 2023. The last date for updating joining details of candidates by the colleges is August 13, 2023.

Not reporting at allotted college on or before August 12, 2023 the provisional allotment order (final phase) automatically stands cancelled and candidate has no claim on the provisional allotment. Candidate has to handover a set of Xerox copies of certificates and original Transfer Certificate (T.C) at the allotted college.

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs. 5000/-(SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others).The same will be returned back to the candidates who report at the allotted college after final phase.

