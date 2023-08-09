Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase of counselling can check the provisional seat allotment result on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result released at tseamcet.nic.in, direct link here (Hindustan Times)

As per the official revised schedule, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from August 9 to August 11, 2023. The last date of cancellations through online by the candidates will be done on August 11, 2023. The reporting to the done at the allotted colleges can be done from August 10 to August 12, 2023. The last date for updating joining details of candidates by the colleges is August 13, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

