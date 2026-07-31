The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 final-phase registration on July 31, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: Final phase registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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Candidates who have qualified in TGEAPCET-2026 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply.

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The online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee & slot booking for the selection of the help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not-attended candidates in the first phase and second phase will be done on July 31, 2026. The certificate verification for candidates already booked for the first phase will be conducted on August 1, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates can exercise their options from August 1 to August 2, 2026, after certificate verification. The freezing of options will be done on August 2, 2026 and provisional allotment of seats will be available on August 5, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates can exercise their options from August 1 to August 2, 2026, after certificate verification. The freezing of options will be done on August 2, 2026 and provisional allotment of seats will be available on August 5, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the Login ID, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login.

Candidates can pay the tuition fee and report to the allotted college from August 5 to August 7, 2026. In case of a change in branch/college, reporting at the collegewill be done from August 5 to August 7, 2026.

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Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2026

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 final phase registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee is ₹600 for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1200/- for other category candidates. The payment should be done through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.