TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 allotment result ‘shortly’ on tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will display seat allotment result for the first phase of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling 2025 ‘shortly’, reads a message displayed on the official website. TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 allotment result ‘shortly’(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: TS ICET Result 2025 Live Updates: Telangana ICET results today, steps to check scores

Originally, TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was scheduled to be announced on July 4 but it has not been declared yet.

When declared, candidates can check the TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website,tgpolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: What after round 1 allotment result?

After the TS POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result, shortlisted candidates need to pay the counselling fee. The previous schedule for this activity was July 4 to 6, but with the delay in the seat allotment result, the dates will be revised.

The schedule also mentioned the final phase of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allotment scheduled on or before July 15. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check if the schedule is revised after the round 1 seat allotment result.

The entrance test was conducted on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on may 24.

The exam lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of one paper on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and biology at the Class 10 (S.S.C.) level.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: How to check round 1 results when declared

To check the TS POLYCET seat allotment results, candidates need to follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on the TS POLYCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and check the allotment result.

For more details, candidates can check the official website for TG POLYCET counselling.