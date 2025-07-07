TS ICET Result 2025 Live Updates: Telangana ICET results today, know where to check marks

TS ICET Result 2025 Live Updates: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will announce the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) result today, July 7. After the official announcement, candidates can check and download the TG ICET rank card from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in....Read More

The TS ICET final answer key will also be released today.

Earlier, the council released the provisional answer key, question papers, response and invited objections from candidates. They had to pay ₹500 per question as an objection fee. The window opened on June 22 and closed on June 26, 2025. The fee collected against valid objections will be refunded.

The exam was held on June 8 and 9. On both days, it was held in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The question paper had three sections – section A (Analytical Ability), section B (Mathematical Ability) and section C (Communication Ability).

This entrance examination was held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the council.

TS ICET Result 2025: How to check scores

Go to the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET result/marks memo download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download your result.