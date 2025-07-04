TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 allotment result today at tgpolycet.nic.in, what's next?

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will announce seat allotment result for the first round of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET or TG POLYCET 2025) today, July 4. When announced, candidates can check TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result at tgpolycet.nic.in. TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 allotment result today at tgpolycet.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who get a seat in the first round must pay the fee and self-report through the website between July 4 and 6.

The final phase of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allotment scheduled on or before July 15.

The TS POLYCET exam was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on may 24.

The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes, consisting of one paper in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry & Biology of Class 10 (S.S.C.) level.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: How to check

To check the TS POLYCET seat allotment results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS POLYCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the allotment result.

To pass the TS POLYCET examination, candidates needed 30 per cent (36 out of 120) marks. For candidates belonging to Scheduled castes or Scheduled Tribes, ranks were assigned ranking to all those who obtained a minimum of one (1) mark in the entrance test.

For further information, candidates can check the official website for TG POLYCET counselling.