WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: How to download West Bengal JEE scorecards when out

WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: Check the steps to download West Bengal JEE scorecards when out.

WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has so far not released the results of WBJEE 2025. When announced, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results by entering their details like Application Number and Date of Birth. ...Read More

Earlier, the WBJEEB had released candidates' responses and answer keys. Candidates were allowed to submit objections up to May 11, 2025, by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged, through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

According to the board, a challenge will not be reviewed if the fee payment is unsuccessful, and its decision will be final on the final answer keys.

WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025 in two shifts, from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm

WBJEE Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check results when released

1. Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Click on the result or scorecard download link.

4. Key in your credentials and log in.

5. Check and download the result.

