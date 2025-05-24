TS POLYCET Result 2025 declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, direct link to check rank card here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has declared TS POLYCET Result 2025 on May 24. Candidates who have appeared for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) can check the result and rank card through the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. TS POLYCET Result 2025 declared, direct link to check here

The TS POLYCET exam was held on May 13, 2025. The exam duration was for 2 hours and 30 minutes, consisting of only one paper in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry & Biology of X Class (S.S.C.) Examination held in Academic Year 2024-2025 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State.

TS POLYCET Result 2025: How to check

The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS POLYCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum marks to pass the candidate in the Entrance examination is thirty percent i.e., 36 marks out of 120. Candidates belonging to Scheduled castes or Scheduled Tribes will be assigned ranking by obtaining a minimum of one (01) mark in the entrance test. Such candidates with less than 30% marks in POLYCET-2025 will be eligible to compete for their category of seats during the admission. The marks obtained at the entrance test shall be considered for the purpose of assigning rank, on the basis of which, selection shall be made for admission into diploma courses.