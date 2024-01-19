UMass Global announces online MBA program for Indian professionals

Addressing the growing demand for professionals with a global mindset and understanding of business needs, the University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global) launched its online MBA program in India. The online MBA program is set to begin on February 19, 2024, and on successful completion of the program, participants will receive alumni status from UMass Global along with its alumni benefits.(Pixabay)

According to a press release by UMass Global, the online MBA program is set to begin on February 19, 2024, and on successful completion of the program, participants will receive alumni status from UMass Global along with its alumni benefits.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our MBA program in India, a testament to UMass Global’s commitment to providing world-class education on a global scale. This program reflects our dedication to preparing the next generation of business leaders with the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic and interconnected world," said Ricardo Lorenzana, UMass Global's Vice Chancellor, Partnerships and Dean, School of Extended Education.

The program is not just tailored for early-to mid-career professionals but also for senior professionals to elevate their managerial skills. The inclusive approach of the online MBA program ensures a holistic learning environment catering to varied career trajectories, mentioned the press release.

According to UMass Global, the online MBA program offers advantages to its participants like alumni status that ensures access to benefits akin to those of in-person programs, creating a robust network. This 18-month MBA program is priced at a fee of INR 3,32,000 + GST and is designed to help professionals upskill at their convenience through its fully online format.

